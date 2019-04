Barcelona's Leo Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, April 16 EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) tries to evade Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, April 16. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta.

Barcelona's Leo Messi (C) in action against Chris Smalling (R) and Ashley Young of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, April 16. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Leo Messi had a brace here Tuesday to lead Barcelona 3-0 over Manchester United for a 4-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The largest crowd of the season - 96,708 - filled the stands at Camp Nou with the expectation of seeing Barça advance to the final four of Europe's elite club tournament for the first time since 2015.