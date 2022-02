FC Porto's Zaidu (R) in action against Lazio's Felipe Anderson during the UEFA Europa League first leg at Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, on 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Rangers' James Tavernier (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Europa League match at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, on 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic converts a penalty against Dinamo Zagreb during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 17 February 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla's Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring against Dinamo Zagreb during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 17 February 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres (R) celebrates after scoring against Napoli during a UEFA Europa League round of 32 match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 17 February 2022. EFE/ENRIC FONTUBERTA

FC Barcelona managed only a 1-1 draw with Napoli in Thursday's first leg of the Europa League round of 32 tie.

After crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since 2003-2004, the Blaugrana - currently 15 points off the pace in LaLiga - must get past a Napoli side who are in the thick of the Serie A title race to reach the last 16 of the second-tier continental competition.