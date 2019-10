FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 06 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (l) fights for the ball with Sevilla's Sergio Reguillon during their teams' match at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on oct. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/Toni Albir

FC Barcelona's Arturo Vidal (L) celebrates after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 06 October 2019. EFE-EPA/ TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 06 October 2019. EFE-EPA/TONI ALBIR

In eight dizzy first-half minutes Barcelona racked up three goals against the hapless Sevilla, ultimately blanking their rivals 4-0 at Camp Nou Stadium before 81,331 fans.

The win puts Barça in the No. 2 spot in the La Liga table, just two points under Real Madrid, after the first eight weeks of the current campaign.