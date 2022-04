West Ham United's Michail Antonio (L) and Lyon's Malo Gusto vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg in Lyon, France, on 14 April 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Barcelona's only remaining hope for a trophy in what has been a testing season evaporated Thursday as Eintracht Frankfurt prevailed 3-2 at Camp Nou to win the Europa League quarterfinal 4-3 on aggregate.

Frankfurt's opponents in the semifinal will be West Ham United, who dominated Lyon 3-0 for a 4-1 aggregate result to book a spot in the last four of a European competition for the first time in the club's 126-year history.