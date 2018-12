FC Barcelona player Samuel Umtiti during a training session with the Catalan club in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti (left) vies for the ball with PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong during a Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday he was optimistic about the recovery of defender Samuel Umtiti, who has been receiving treatment in Qatar for a left-knee injury.

During a press conference on the eve of first-placed Barça's La Liga game at seventh-placed Levante, Valverde said he would decide on the status of the French center back within two weeks, adding that the Catalans need to wait and monitor Umtiti's progress.