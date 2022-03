West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice reacts after his team's loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Europe League round of 16 first leg at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 10 March 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

West Ham United midfielder Nikola Vlasic (L) battles Sevilla's Marcos Acuña during the Europa League round of 16 first leg in Seville, Spain, on 10 March 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz.

Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi (R) celebrates after scoring against West Ham United during the Europa League round of 16 first leg in Seville, Spain, on 10 March 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Galatasaray's Bafetimbi Gomis (R) vies for the ball with FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets during the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 10 March 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (L) watches Galatasaray goalkeeper Iñaki Peña turn aside his shot during the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 10 March 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay (L) battles Taylan Antalyali of Galatasaray during the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 10 March 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona were dominant Thursday against Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, yet a tremendous performance ion goal by Barça loanee Iñaki Peña allowed the Turkish side to come away from Camp Nou with a 0-0 result.

Earlier Thursday in the opposite corner of Spain, six-time Europa League winners Sevilla bested West Ham United 1-0 to take a narrow lead in the fight for a quarterfinal berth.