FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde supervises his players during training session at the team's sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's players Rafinha (L), Lionel Messi (2L), Ivan Rakitic (2R) and Arturo Vidal (R) in action during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's goalkeeper Ter Stegen in action during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (2R) performs with the ball during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barça holds training in preparation for La Liga clash vs Real Betis

FC Barcelona held a training session on Saturday as part of the Catalan squad's preparation for the upcoming La Liga match against Real Betis.

La Liga defending champion Barça, who leads the Spanish league standings with 24 points, is set to host Betis on Sunday afternoon.