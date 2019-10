FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L, top) scores during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against SD Eibar and FC Barcelona played at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

For the first time this season, Barcelona became the leader of La Liga nine matches into the tournament.

A 3-0 away win over Eibar combined with Real Madrid's 1-0 stumble in Mallorca, Barcelona claimed to the top spot thanks to the consistency the team has displayed in recent matches.