FC Barcelona's forward Leo Messi (R) in action against Victor Laguardia (L) of Alaves during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona played at Medizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Adrian Ruiz del Hierro

Barcelona has the chance to clinch the Spanish league with a win over Levante at home this weekend so long as Atlético Madrid loses to a visiting Valladolid.

The Catalan giant would only need a draw if Valladolid manages to beat Diego Simeone's team in the Wanda Metropolitano – no easy feat.