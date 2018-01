FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker celebrates after scoring against the Deportivo La Coruña, during a La Liga match, at Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Andreu Dalmau

FC Barcelona announced Monday an agreement to loan Rafinha Alcantara to Inter Milan until the end of the season, with a purchase option of 35 million euros ($42.8 million).

The Catalan club said Inter will assume the salary of the 24-year-old player, who rejoined Barça last Wednesday after being sidelined 290 days with a serious knee injury.