Barcelona's club management on Wednesday said it was still interested in playing a competitive La Liga match in the United States against Girona this season, despite the continued refusal by the Spanish soccer players' union to go along with the plan.

Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives said there was still a long way to go before the proposed match in January against Girona becomes a reality.