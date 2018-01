FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference prior to a training session of the team at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

FC Barcelona's Argentine defender Javier Mascherano (L) hugs FC Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, in presence of his team mates during his official farewell ceremony held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said here Wednesday said that he expects departing midfielder Javier Mascherano to embark on a coaching career once he hangs up his cleats.

The manager's comment followed confirmation from the Catalan club that the 33-year-old Argentine was leaving for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.