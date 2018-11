Barcelona midfielder Coutinho gets between the ball and Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between Inter and Barcelona at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho returned to group training on Wednesday, after being sidelined for two weeks due to a thigh injury.

The Brazil international's return increases the chances that he will play in Saturday's away game against Atletico Madrid.