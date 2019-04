Real Sociedad's Juanmi celebrates after scoring a goal against Barcelona during a LaLiga match in Barcelona on Saturday, April 20. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet (in dark shirt) scores a goal against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match in Barcelona on Saturday, April 20. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

A solid if not inspired performance was enough Saturday for Barcelona to prevail 2-1 over Real Sociedad and leave themselves needing just 6 points to clinch the LaLiga title.

With 77 points from 33 matches, Barça lead Atletico Madrid by 9 points and can secure the championship before the end of this month with victories against Alaves and Levante in their next two games.