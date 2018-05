An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) overflies Barcelona, Spain, with Barcelona's FC new jersey for the 2018-2019 season, in Barcelona, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

BArcelona's FC President, Josep Maria Bartomeu (6L), and the city's Mayoress, Ada Colau (6R), attend the presentation of the team's new jersey for the 2018-2019 season at Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EFE-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Detail of Barcelona's FC new jersey for the 2018-2019 season shown at Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) overflies Barcelona, Spain, with Barcelona's FC new jersey for the 2018-2019 season, in Barcelona, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Barça presents next season's kit, to debut vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona on Saturday presented its new kit for the 2018/19 season, featuring a jersey with 10 vertical stripes representing the 10 districts of Barcelona.

Barça is to debut the new kit on Sunday while hosting Real Sociedad, the last match of the current La Liga season.