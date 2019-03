FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (L) celebrates with Lionel Messi (C) and Jordi Alba (R) after scoring the home team's fifth goal against Lyon during second-leg, round-of-16 Champions League action at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on March 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde (R) greets Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio (R) during second-leg, round-of-16 Champions League action at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on March 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona players celebrate their third goal during second-leg, round-of-16 action against Lyon on March 13, 2019, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 5-1 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) scores his second goal during second-leg, round-of-16 Champions League action against Lyon at Camp Nou on March 13, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 5-1 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal against Lyon in Champions League round-of-16 second-leg action at Camp Nou on March 13, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won 5-1 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona recorded a 5-1 victory on aggregate over Lyon in Champions League round-of-16 action, with Lionel Messi converting a penalty opportunity in the first half and scoring a second goal and notching two assists late in the second half of Wednesday night's second-leg contest.

After settling for a scoreless draw in last month's first leg, Barcelona clinched a quarter-final berth in Europe's premier club competition with a 5-1 win in front of their home fans at Camp Nou.