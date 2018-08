FC Barcelona's Paco Alcacer during a Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Chapecoense at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Toni Albir

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer is to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the 2018/2019 season for some 2 million euros ($2.3 million) plus the player's wages, the Catalan club confirmed on Tuesday.

The La Liga defending champions explained in a statement that the German club will have a purchase option at the end of the Spanish striker's contract for 23 million euros ($27 million), plus 5 million euros ($5.86 million) in variables, but Barça reserves the right to refuse that option.