Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, absent for the last three weeks due to a fracture in his right toe, received a medical discharge on Tuesday and entered the squad ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Roma.

Busquets' return is the highlight of the list, which is still missing the injured defender Lucas Digne, as well as midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who cannot play in the Champions League with Barça, as he played with Liverpool in the competition's group stage.