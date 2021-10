FC Barcelona’s survival in this year’s Uefa Champions League could be decided when the team travels to take on Dynamo Kyiv following back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica, head coach Ronald Koeman said Tuesday.

“Tomorrow we play for our future in the Champions League,” the Dutch manager told a press conference at Barça’s training ground. “If we want to progress to the next stage, then there is no other option to gain points.” EFE