Barcelona's head coach said his team was focused completely on its upcoming match against relegation zone Las Palmas and would not be distracted by the end of the week clash against Atletico Madrid, although he took issue with such close fixtures.

Ernesto Valverde gave a press briefing at Barcelona's Joan Gamper training facility ahead of the journey to Gran Canaria, where Barcelona is set to take on 18th place Las Palmas for a league game on Tuesday evening, only four days before a top of the table clash with Atletico at the Camp Nou.