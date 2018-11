FC Barcelona midfielder Coutinho (L) and Inter Milan's defender Stefan de Vrij in action during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Inter FC and FC Barcelona at the 'Giuseppe Meazza' stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEDANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Barcelona's attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho returned to training Tuesday, raising the odds that he will feature in Ernesto Valverde's squad for the upcoming match against Atlético Madrid in what is billed to be a battle for the table's top-spot.

The Brazil international suffered a thigh injury two weeks ago during the Spanish powerhouse's UEFA Champions League group fixture against Italian side Inter Milan.