FC Barcelona poses for a team photo before the International Champions Cup match against AC Milan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, US, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and defender Juan Miranda were named on Monday for the squad heading for London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The Catalan club is set to be hosted by Tottenham on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, but without injured right-back Sergi Roberto and suspended center-back Samuel Umtiti, who was sent off against PSV Eindhoven in the group stage opener.