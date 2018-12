(L-R) RCD Espanyol's President, Chen Yansheng, FC Barcelona's President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and Barcelona's vice President Jordi Cardoner attend a memorial service for late former FC Barcelona's President Josep Lluis Nunez at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

FC Barcelona players observe a minute of silence as a memorial service for late former FC Barcelona's President Josep Lluis Nunez at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, (7R) and head coach, Ernesto Valverde (8R), and the players of the first squad attend a memorial service for late former FC Barcelona's President Josep Lluis Nunez at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Players of Barcelona's first team, along with the Catalan club's current president Josep Maria Bartomeu and head coach Ernesto Valverde, visited the memorial of Barça's recently-deceased former president Josep Lluis Nuñez on Tuesday.

Nuñez, who was president of the Spanish club from 1978 to 2000, died on Monday at the age of 87.