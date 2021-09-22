FC Barcelona’s increasingly embattled head coach Ronald Koeman on Wednesday read out a lengthy statement calling for “time” and “patience” as the club goes through a period of reconstruction.
Barça’s Koeman acts for ‘patience’ as club reconstructs
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman with Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo during training session ahead of match against Cadiz CF.EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta
FC Barcelona players during training session ahead of match against Cadiz cf. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman during training session ahead of match against Cadiz. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta
