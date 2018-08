Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde (L) and Argentine forward Leo Messi (R) talk during the presentation of the team prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy against Boca Juniors at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona forward Leo Messi (C) talks during the presentation of the team prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy against Boca Juniors at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's new first-captain, Lionel Messi, said Wednesday that the Catalan team would do its best this season to claim the UEFA Champions League title, a trophy Barça has not won since 2015.

The 31-year-old superstar Argentine forward made his remarks heading to the stands after the presentation of the Catalan squad before Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Argentina's Boca Juniors at Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou.