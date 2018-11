Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) receives the most valuable player award for the 2017/2018 La Liga season from Javier Tebas (R), president of the Professional Football League (LFP), during a ceremony in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi poses after receiving the most valuable player award for the 2017/2018 La Liga season during a ceremony in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) receives the La Liga top-scorer award, known as the "pichichi," for his 34 goals in the 2017/2018 season from Juan Ignacio Gallardo (R), during a ceremony in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Nov. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Monday received La Liga's top-scorer award, known as the "pichichi," for his 34 goals in the 2017/2018 season, and was also chosen by fans as the most valuable player in the Spanish league.

The Argentine superstar, 31, returned from injury on Sunday during Barcelona's unexpected 4-3 loss to Real Betis, after a right arm fracture had kept him sidelined for three weeks.