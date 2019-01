FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi poses for a photography with children during a visit to a hospital in Barcelona, Catalonia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's forwards Lionel Messi (C) and Luis Suarez (2-R) greet children during a visit to a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's forwards Lionel Messi (C) and Luis Suarez (3-R) pose for a photography with children during a visit to a hospital in Barcelona, Catalonia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Two of Barcelona soccer club's biggest stars visited children in a hospital Friday as Spain geared up to celebrate Three Kings' Day.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his Uruguayan club teammate Luis Suarez greeted the children and signed memorabilia at a hospital in Barcelona, located in northeastern Spain.