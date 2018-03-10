FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTA PEREZ

Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi will not travel with the squad to face Malaga due to personal reasons, the Catalan club announced on Saturday.

Barcelona is set to be hosted by Malaga on Saturday in the 28th round of La Liga.