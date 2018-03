FC Barcelona's players (L-R) Denis Suarez, Pique, Messi, Lucas Digne, Luis Suarez, Dembele and Samuel Umtiti attend a training session of the team in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on March 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday said he would to leave out defender Yerry Mina and midfielders Denis Suarez and Aleix Vidal for the La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

La Liga leader Barcelona is to host second-placed Atletico at Camp Nou in the 27th round of the Spanish league on Sunday.