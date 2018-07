French midfielder Clement Lenglet poses during his presentation as new player of the Barcelona FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

French midfielder Clement Lenglet (C) poses during his presentation as new player of FC Barcelona next to the club's vice president, Jordi Mestre (L), and Sports Director, Eric Abidal (R), at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barça's new defender Lenglet: It's the chance of a lifetime

French center-back Clement Lenglet was presented to the public on Friday as Barcelona's newest player and said that he sees playing for Barça to be the chance of a lifetime.

Lenglet, coming from a year with Sevilla, signed a contract until June 2023 and with a buy-out clause of 300 million euros (about $350 million).