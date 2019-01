FC Barcelona's new Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona's new Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng waves during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona's new Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng (R) poses for a selfie with supporters during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona's new Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng poses for photographers with young players during his presentation as new player of the Spanish La Liga soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Barça's new player Boateng says he aims to play well, help the team

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng was formally presented at the Camp Nou on Tuesday as Barcelona's most recent acquisition and said his objective was to perform well and stay several years at the Catalan club.

The 31-year-old forward joined Barça on a six-month loan deal with Italy's Sassuolo for one million euros ($1.13 million), with an option for Barcelona to make the move permanent for 8 million euros in the summer of 2019.