Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele sits on the bench before the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele missed Monday's training session due to gastric problems, the La Liga leader announced on its website.

Dembele, Barcelona's second-most expensive signing following Philippe Coutinho, had returned to competition on Sunday during the goalless draw against Getafe, after being sidelined for nearly two months with a thigh injury.