Barcelona midfielder Rafael Alcantara 'Rafinha' has undergone a successful operation on the ligaments of his left knee and will be out for about six months, the Catalan club announced Tuesday.

Rafinha was injured on Nov. 24 during his side's La Liga 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.