Barcelona’s manager Quique Setién on Tuesday said the club’s board was happy with his work and that he never felt his future was in doubt despite a string of mediocre results before a 1-4 victory over Villareal at the weekend.
Barcelona manager Quique Setién in Vigo, Spain on 26 June 2020. EFE/FILE/ Salvador Sas
Barcelona’s manager Quique Setién on Tuesday said the club’s board was happy with his work and that he never felt his future was in doubt despite a string of mediocre results before a 1-4 victory over Villareal at the weekend.