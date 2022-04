FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets low to interfere with a shot by Cadiz's Luis Alfonso "Pacha" Espino during a LaLiga match on 18 April 2022 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Cadiz won 1-0. EFE /Andreu Dalmau.

FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez shows his concern during a LaLiga contest on 18 April 2022 against Cadiz at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Cadiz won 1-0. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Cadiz forward Lucas Perez scores at close range past FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in LaLiga action on 18 April 2022 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Cadiz won 1-0. EFE/Enric Foncuberta

Still reeling from their elimination from the Europa League last week, FC Barcelona saw their 15-match unbeaten streak in LaLiga end in a 1-0 home loss on Monday night to lowly Cadiz.

A goal by Lucas Perez just after the intermission was the difference in a historic win for the Andalusian side, who notched their first-ever victory at Camp Nou.