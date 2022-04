West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (R) reacts after receiving a red card for a foul against Lyon's Moussa Dembele during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg in London on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (L) in action against Thiago Mendes of Lyon during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg in London on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Eintracht Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff (R) celebrates after scoring against Barcelona during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg in Frankfurt, Germany, on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres (in gray) scores against Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg in Frankfurt, Germany, on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Barcelona came up against an intense Eintracht Frankfurt side Thursday in their Europa League quarterfinal and managed to get out of Deutsche Bank Park with a 1-1 draw that leaves the tie to be decided next week at Camp Nou.

The West Ham United-Lyon and RB Leipzig-Atalanta matches also ended 1-1, while Braga beat Rangers 1-0.