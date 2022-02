Rangers celebrate after James Tavernier converted a penalty against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Europa League second leg at Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Real Betis' Willian Jose (L) lunges at Zenit St. Petersburg's Claudinho during the UEFA Europe League second leg at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on 24 February 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Misic (in white) reacts to contact from Papu Gomez of Sevilla FC during the UEFA Europa League second leg in Zagreb on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic (C in blue) converts a penalty against Sevilla FC during the UEFA Europa League second leg in Zagreb on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring against FC Barcelona during the UEFA Europa League second leg at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) celebrates with a teammate after scoring against Napoli during the UEFA Europa League second leg at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Victor Osimhen (L) and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in action during the UEFA Europa League second leg at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on 24 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

FC Barcelona dominated Napoli 4-2 Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie to prevail 5-3 on aggregate.

Also advancing to the final 16 were Sevilla, who have won the competition a record six times; Real Betis; Atalanta; Rangers; Porto; RB Leipzig; and Braga.