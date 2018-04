FC Barcelona players Samuel Umtiti (2-L), Sergi Roberto (3-L), Yerry Mina (2-R) and Leo Messi (R) attend a training session at Joan Gamper facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Leo Messi (L) and Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) attend a training session at Joan Gamper facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona players Philippe Coutinho (L), Marc Andre ter Stegen (2-L), Paulinho (3-L) , Gerard Pique (C) and Leo Messi (R) attend a training session at Joan Gamper facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, on April 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday named his squad for the upcoming La Liga match against Celta Vigo, leaving out the injured Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Instead, Lucas Digne, who recently received his medical discharge, Aleix Vidal and Yerry Mina were among the squad, which needs just seven points to claim the La Liga title.