FC Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

A last-gasp goal from Luuk de Jong salvaged Barcelona in a 2-2 draw against Espanyol as Xavi Hernandez’s team failed to build on the convincing 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.