FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) vies for the ball with Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, April 6. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (R) accosts referee Jesus Gil Manzano during a LaLiga match against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, April 6. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez.

FC Barcelona forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, April 6. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia.

Goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the space of two minutes were all FC Barcelona needed here Saturday to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and practically assure themselves of winning LaLiga for the second straight season.

Climbing to 73 points after 31 matches, Barça lead second-place Atleti by 11 points with seven games left and seem well on the way to what would be an eighth league title in 11 seasons.