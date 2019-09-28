FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) battles for the ball with Getafe's Djene Dakonam (L) during a LaLiga soccer match at Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

FC Barcelona topped Getafe 2-0 here Saturday for their first road win of the LaLiga season, getting a goal from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez in the first half and another by left-back Junior after the intermission.

The Matchday 7 victory was an especially satisfying one for the Catalans, who not only ended their struggles away from Camp Nou but did so despite the injury absences of superstar Lionel Messi, 16-year-old phenom Ansu Fati and winger Ousmane Dembele, who was ruled out at the last minute due to a thigh problem.