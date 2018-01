Driver Christian Fitipaldi of Mustang Sampling wins the 'Prototypes' series in the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Drivers (L-R) Christian Fittipaldi, Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque of Mustang Sampling Racing celebrate their victory in the 'Prototypes' series at the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Drivers Filipe Albuquerque (up) and Christian Fittipaldi of Mustang Sampling celebrate their victory in the 'Prototypes' series at the Rolex 24 Hours in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

Brazil's Christian Fittipaldi and Portugal's Joao Barbosa and Filipe Alburquerque on Sunday won the Daytona 24 Hours championship in a clean race at the Daytona International Speedway.

This is the third Daytona victory for both Barbosa (2010 and 2014) and Fittipaldi (2004 and 2014) and the first for Alburquerque, who was the one tasked with crossing the finish line at the wheel of the Mustang Sampling's Cadillac.