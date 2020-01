FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and teammate Antoine Griezmann (R) react during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Granada CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Barcelona’s new coach Quique Setien travels to Valencia for a La Liga match on Saturday in what is likely to be the team’s toughest outing since he took charge last week.

The Blaugrana have yet to fire on all cylinders since Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde; in his first match in charge, the team won 1-0 after struggling to breakdown a resolute Granada team, before two late Antoine Griezmann goals saved the Catalans’ blushes against lower-division Ibiza in the Copa del Rey in midweek.EFE-EPA