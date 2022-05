Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez during his team's match against Getafe on May 15, 2022, in Getafe, Spain, south of Madrid. EFE / Kiko Huesca.

Sevilla players hoist manager Julen Lopetegui into the air at the end of their match against Atletico de Madrid on May 15, 2022, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain. EFE /Sergio Perez

Alaves players look dejected after losing their match against Levante in their final game of the season on May 15,2022, in Valencia, Spain. EFE/Manu Bruque

Barcelona stumbled to a scoreless draw against Getafe at the Alfonso Perez stadium on Sunday but achieved its goal of securing the runner-up position in the La Liga table, where Real Madrid has already clinched the title, and Sevilla earned its berth in the next Champions League competition in its 1-1 tie with Atletico de Madrid.

Meanwhile, Alaves and Levante will be relegated to Second Division, while Granada, Mallorca and Cadiz are all in danger of becoming the third team to be sent down.