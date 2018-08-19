Barcelona's Lionel Messi (l.) in action against Guillermo Maripan (r.) of Alaves at Camp Nou Stadium on August 18, 2018 - a game in which Barca drubbed its visitors 3-0, with two of the goals scored by Messi. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Two strokes of genius by Barcelona's Leo Messi and another by Philippe Coutinho in the second half knocked down the defensive barrier that Alaves erected this Saturday at Camp Nou, where the local squad started defending its La Liga title with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Led by the Argentine star, Barca dominated the match from beginning to end, to the extent that it sometimes looked like Alaves was just giving up. Abelardo Fernandez's team seemed trapped in its own end of the field, and had very little control of the ball.