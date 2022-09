Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona (R) is congratulated by teammate Oliver Torres after scoring against Espanyol during the LaLiga match at RCDE stadium in Barcelona on 10 September 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Espanyol's Martin Braithwaite (L) watches against Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj head the ball during the LaLiga match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on 10 September 2022. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa (L) in action against Celta defender Javi Galan during the LaLiga match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 10 September 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo de Paul celebrates after scoring against Celta during the laLiga match at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid on 10 September 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix (R) battles Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga during the LaLiga match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 10 September 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias "Conan" Ledesma runs to the stands with a defibrillator after a supporter suffered a heart attack during the LaLiga match against FC Barcelona at Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, Spain, on 10 September 2022. EFE/Roman Rios

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong celebrates after scoring against Cadiz during the LaLiga match at Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, Spain, on 10 September 2022. EFE/Roman Rios.

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (C) scores against Cadiz during the LaLiga match at Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, Spain, on 10 September 2022. EFE/Roman Rios.

Espanyol's Joselu (No. 9) converts a penalty against Sevilla during the LaLiga match at RCDE stadium in Barcelona on 10 September 2022. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona hammered Cadiz 4-0 Saturday to take provisional possession of first place in LaLiga while Atletico Madrid won comfortably and struggling Sevilla posted their first victory of the season.

The Blaugrana improved to 13 points, 1 better than reigning champions Real Madrid, but the Blancos have a game in hand. Atleti, with 10 points from five matches, are fourth.