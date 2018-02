Serbian head coach Svetislav Pesic (2-R) and FC Barcelona's sports directors Albert Sole (L), Joan Blade (2-L) and Nacho Rodriguez (R) pose for the photographers as a new FC Barcelona Lassa's new head coach in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Serbian basketball coach Svetislav Pesic poses for photographers during his presentation as FC Barcelona Lassa's new head coach in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona Basquet on Friday officially signed Serbia's Svetislav Pesic as the new coach of the first basketball team through June 30 of this year.

After dismissing Sito Alonso on Monday and announcing Alfred Julbe as interim coach, Barcelona presented Pesic on Friday at a press conference held at the Palau Blaugrana.