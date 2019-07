FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) in action against Vissel Kobe's defender Daiki Miya during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona in Kobe, Japan, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

FC Barcelona's midfielder Ivan Rakitic (R) in action against Vissel Kobe's midfielder Yuta Goke (C) during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Vissel Kobe in Kobe, Japan, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Vissel Kobe's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) in action against FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona in Kobe, Japan, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Barcelona earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Japan’s Vissel Kobe on Saturday in the Spanish team’s second preseason friendly.

Barcelona had to face Andres Iniesta, a former Barça player who joined the Japanese team and put on an outstanding performance in his first game against the Catalan club.