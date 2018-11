Barcelona on Thursday began preparations, with all internationals back, for the team's next La Liga match against Atletico Madrid, with the top spot in the league table up for grabs.

After Ernesto Valverde welcomed Wednesday the return of Spain internationals Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba and Dutchman Jasper Cillessen, Thursday saw the arrival of Brazilian players Arthur Melo and Rafinha Alcantara, Uruguayan Luis Suarez, Frenchman Ousmane Dembele and Chilean Arturo Vidal.