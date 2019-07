FC Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (C) takes part in a pre-season training session at the club's Joan Gamper sport complex in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (C) leads a training session next to midfielders Sergi Roberto (L) and Sergi Busquets (R) at Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, Spain, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and defender Nelson Semedo (R) attend a training session at Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, Spain, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona is scheduled to head to Japan on Saturday, taking with it newcomers Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suárez have been granted permission to extend their vacations after taking part in the 2019 Copa America, which host Brazil won.